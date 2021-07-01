Flash Flood Warning issued July 1 at 9:58PM MDT until July 2 at 1:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern El Paso County in east central Colorado…

Western Crowley County in southeastern Colorado…

Northeastern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 100 AM MDT.

* At 958 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen over southern El Paso county. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Heavy rain has fallen over

this area earlier this evening and this additional rain will run

off very rapidly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Olney Springs, Boone, Pueblo Depot, Avondale and Hanover.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.