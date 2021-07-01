Flash Flood Warning issued July 1 at 9:09PM MDT until July 2 at 12:15AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southeastern Fremont County in central Colorado…
Northwestern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 1215 AM MDT.
* At 909 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
Flooding was reported at Santa Fe at the railroad bridge just east
of the River Walk
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Pueblo, Pueblo Reservoir, Pueblo West and Salt Creek.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
