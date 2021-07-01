Flash Flood Warning issued July 1 at 9:09PM MDT until July 2 at 12:15AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Fremont County in central Colorado…

Northwestern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 1215 AM MDT.

* At 909 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

Flooding was reported at Santa Fe at the railroad bridge just east

of the River Walk

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Pueblo, Pueblo Reservoir, Pueblo West and Salt Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.