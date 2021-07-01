Flash Flood Warning issued July 1 at 8:52PM MDT until July 2 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

The Decker Burn Scar in…

Southeastern Chaffee County in central Colorado…

Western Fremont County in central Colorado…

Northeastern Saguache County in central Colorado…

* Until midnight MDT.

* At 852 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over the Decker Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of

rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

The heaviest rain occurring at 8:49 pm was on the north side of the

Decker burn scar.

Excessive rainfall over the warning area will cause mud slides near

steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation

and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding in and around the Decker Burn

Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Decker Burn Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Decker Burn Scar.

This includes the following high risk locations…

County Road 49 and Bear Creek.

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and

ditches in the Decker Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.