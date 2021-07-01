Flash Flood Warning issued July 1 at 7:13PM MDT until July 1 at 8:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 713 PM MDT, Doppler radar showed that the thunderstorm activity

has ended over the region. However, high water is likely across west

central Pueblo county due to the rain that has already fallen.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of West Central Pueblo County

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.