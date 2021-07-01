Flash Flood Warning issued July 1 at 7:13PM MDT until July 1 at 8:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 713 PM MDT, Doppler radar showed that the thunderstorm activity
has ended over the region. However, high water is likely across west
central Pueblo county due to the rain that has already fallen.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of West Central Pueblo County
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.