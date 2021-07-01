Flash Flood Warning issued July 1 at 7:08PM MDT until July 1 at 10:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central Otero County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 1015 PM MDT.

* At 708 PM MDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms

producing heavy rain in Highway 350 was flooded between mile

markers 43 and 45. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches

are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly. This storm is heading towards Highway

50 between Manzanola and La junta, and flash flooding will be

possible in this area between 7:15 pm and 8:00 pm.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Emergency management reported.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Swink and Timpas.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.