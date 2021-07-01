Flash Flood Warning issued July 1 at 7:08PM MDT until July 1 at 10:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Central Otero County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 1015 PM MDT.
* At 708 PM MDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain in Highway 350 was flooded between mile
markers 43 and 45. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches
are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly. This storm is heading towards Highway
50 between Manzanola and La junta, and flash flooding will be
possible in this area between 7:15 pm and 8:00 pm.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Emergency management reported.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Swink and Timpas.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Comments