Flash Flood Warning issued July 1 at 7:00PM MDT until July 1 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 700 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms

still affecting the region. The activity was moving to the east at

20 mph.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, as well as other poor drainage and low-lying

areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of East Central Chaffee and Northwestern

Fremont Counties

an additional 0.2 to 0.4 inches of rain will be possible.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.