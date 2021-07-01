Flash Flood Warning issued July 1 at 7:00PM MDT until July 1 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 700 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms
still affecting the region. The activity was moving to the east at
20 mph.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, as well as other poor drainage and low-lying
areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of East Central Chaffee and Northwestern
Fremont Counties
an additional 0.2 to 0.4 inches of rain will be possible.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.