Flash Flood Warning issued July 1 at 5:44PM MDT until July 1 at 8:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
West Central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 845 PM MDT.
* At 544 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of West Central Pueblo County
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
