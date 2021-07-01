Flash Flood Warning issued July 1 at 1:59PM MDT until July 1 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 159 PM MDT, The heaviest rain has moved east of the burn scar

with light rain continuing.

Mud slides near steep terrain may continue due to the previous heavy

rainfall. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and

other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Spring Burn Scar.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county and

Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar.

This includes the following high risk locations…

Sulphur Springs on Indian Creek, County Road 421 near Indian Creek

and North Abeyta Creek near Highway 160.

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and

ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.