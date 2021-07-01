Flash Flood Warning issued July 1 at 1:59PM MDT until July 1 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 159 PM MDT, The heaviest rain has moved east of the burn scar
with light rain continuing.
Mud slides near steep terrain may continue due to the previous heavy
rainfall. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and
other loose materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Spring Burn Scar.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county and
Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar.
This includes the following high risk locations…
Sulphur Springs on Indian Creek, County Road 421 near Indian Creek
and North Abeyta Creek near Highway 160.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.