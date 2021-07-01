Flash Flood Warning issued July 1 at 10:27PM MDT until July 2 at 1:30AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

East Central Chaffee County in central Colorado…

Northern Fremont County in central Colorado…

Teller County in central Colorado…

West Central El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 130 AM MDT.

* At 1027 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. An area of moderate to heavy rain will move across

northern Fremont and into Teller county by 10:30 pm.

Quite a few areas in northern Fremont county have already received

heavy rain earlier this evening.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Woodland Park, Cripple Creek, Green Mountain Falls, Victor,

Florissant, Waugh Mountain, Divide, Texas Creek and Pikes Peak.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.