Special Weather Statement issued June 26 at 8:41AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
East central Custer County in southeastern Colorado…
West central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…
This includes areas in and around the Junkins Burn Scar…
An area of steady light to moderate rain will occur over the Junkins
burns scar through about 10:00 AM this morning. Since the rain is
not expected to come down at a heavy rate, flash flooding is not
anticipated in the burn scar region, however, streams in and around
the Junkins burn scar will likely start to run higher than normal
due to the steady light to moderate rain.
