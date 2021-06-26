Special Weather Statement issued June 26 at 8:41AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

East central Custer County in southeastern Colorado…

West central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

This includes areas in and around the Junkins Burn Scar…

An area of steady light to moderate rain will occur over the Junkins

burns scar through about 10:00 AM this morning. Since the rain is

not expected to come down at a heavy rate, flash flooding is not

anticipated in the burn scar region, however, streams in and around

the Junkins burn scar will likely start to run higher than normal

due to the steady light to moderate rain.