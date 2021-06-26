Special Weather Statement issued June 26 at 7:56PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The Junkins Burn Scar including portions of…
East central Custer County in southeastern Colorado…
West central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…
Steady light to moderate rain continues affecting the Junkins Burn
Scar this evening. Rainfall amounts of one-quarter to one-half inch
have occurred since this afternoon, following areas of rain this
morning. This activity will continue to result in the potential for
streams in and around the Junkins Burn Scar to run higher than
normal. While uncertain, there also remains some possibility for
rainfall rates to increase later this evening, and a Flash Flood
Watch remains in effect. Please continue to monitor the latest
information from the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
