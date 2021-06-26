Special Weather Statement issued June 26 at 7:56PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The Junkins Burn Scar including portions of…

East central Custer County in southeastern Colorado…

West central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

Steady light to moderate rain continues affecting the Junkins Burn

Scar this evening. Rainfall amounts of one-quarter to one-half inch

have occurred since this afternoon, following areas of rain this

morning. This activity will continue to result in the potential for

streams in and around the Junkins Burn Scar to run higher than

normal. While uncertain, there also remains some possibility for

rainfall rates to increase later this evening, and a Flash Flood

Watch remains in effect. Please continue to monitor the latest

information from the National Weather Service in Pueblo.