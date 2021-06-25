Special Weather Statement issued June 25 at 3:48PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 348 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles north of Haswell to Neegronda

Reservoir. Movement was northeast at 20 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Eads, Neeoshe Reservoir, Neegronda Reservoir, Sweetwater Reservoir

and Queens Reservoir.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for

southeastern Colorado.