Special Weather Statement issued June 25 at 3:48PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 348 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 6 miles north of Haswell to Neegronda
Reservoir. Movement was northeast at 20 mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Eads, Neeoshe Reservoir, Neegronda Reservoir, Sweetwater Reservoir
and Queens Reservoir.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for
southeastern Colorado.
Comments