Special Weather Statement issued June 25 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 315 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 11 miles north of Hasty to 9 miles southeast of

Wild Horse Point. Movement was northeast at 30 mph.

Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Haswell and Neegronda Reservoir.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for

southeastern Colorado.