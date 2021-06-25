Special Weather Statement issued June 25 at 2:35PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 235 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles southwest of Elbert, or 23 miles northeast of Colorado Springs,

moving east at 20 mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central El

Paso County.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.