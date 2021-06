Alerts

At 1222 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16

miles northeast of Walsenburg, or 35 miles east of Spring Burn Scar

north of Highway 160, moving east at 10 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern Huerfano,

north central Las Animas and southeastern Pueblo Counties.