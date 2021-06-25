Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 25 at 3:43PM MDT until June 25 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 343 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 12 miles northwest of Elkhart to 6 miles southeast of
Campo, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Campo.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.