Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 25 at 3:43PM MDT until June 25 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 343 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 12 miles northwest of Elkhart to 6 miles southeast of

Campo, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Campo.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.