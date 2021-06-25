Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 25 at 3:17PM MDT until June 25 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 316 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 13 miles west of Elkhart to 9 miles southwest of

Campo, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Two inch hail with the severe thunderstorm in far southeast

Baca County and quarter-size hail elsewhere, and 60 mph

wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Campo.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.