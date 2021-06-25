Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 25 at 3:08PM MDT until June 25 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 308 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 16 miles south of Stonington to 12 miles northeast of
Kenton, moving northeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Campo.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.