Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 25 at 2:59PM MDT until June 25 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southern Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 400 PM MDT.

* At 259 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 16 miles north of Keyes to 9 miles northeast of

Kenton, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Campo.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.