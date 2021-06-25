Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 25 at 2:42PM MDT until June 25 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 241 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast
of Campo, or 22 miles north of Boise City, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Trained weather spotters earlier reported ping pong ball
size hail as this storm moved through areas south of Campo.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include…
Campo.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.