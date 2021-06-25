Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 25 at 2:14PM MDT until June 25 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 214 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Campo, or 21

miles north of Boise City, moving east at 25 mph.

This is a very dangerous storm.

HAZARD…Baseball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be severely injured.

Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs,

siding, and vehicles.

Locations impacted include…

Campo.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.