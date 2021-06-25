Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 25 at 2:01PM MDT until June 25 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southern Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 315 PM MDT.

* At 201 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest

of Campo, or 24 miles northwest of Boise City, moving east at 25

mph.

This is a very dangerous storm.

HAZARD…Baseball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be severely injured.

Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs,

siding, and vehicles.

* Locations impacted include…

Campo.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.