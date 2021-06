Alerts

At 945 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Las Animas, or 12 miles northeast of North La Junta, moving northeast

at 25 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Las Animas, Blue Lake, Hasty, John Martin Reservoir and Fort Lyon.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for

southeastern Colorado.