Special Weather Statement issued June 24 at 7:33PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 733 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 11 miles southwest of Wild Horse Point to

Neeoshe Reservoir. Movement was north at 35 mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Haswell, Neeoshe Reservoir, Neegronda Reservoir, Sweetwater Reservoir

and Queens Reservoir.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.