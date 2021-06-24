Special Weather Statement issued June 24 at 7:33PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 733 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 11 miles southwest of Wild Horse Point to
Neeoshe Reservoir. Movement was north at 35 mph.
Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Haswell, Neeoshe Reservoir, Neegronda Reservoir, Sweetwater Reservoir
and Queens Reservoir.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Comments