Special Weather Statement issued June 24 at 4:50PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 447 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Ellicott, or 22 miles east of Colorado Springs, moving northeast at

15 mph. The main concern is flooding due to heavy thunderstorm rain.

The flash flood guidance we look look isn’t doesn’t merit a warning

yet, but there may be standing waters on roads.

Locations impacted include…

Calhan, Ramah, Yoder and Ellicott.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.