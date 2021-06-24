Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 24 at 7:23PM MDT until June 24 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 723 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of
Eads, or 25 miles southwest of Cheyenne Wells, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north
central Kiowa County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.