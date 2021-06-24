Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 24 at 7:22PM MDT until June 24 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 722 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of
Eads, or 25 miles southwest of Cheyenne Wells, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Sheridan Lake and Towner.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.