Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 24 at 7:14PM MDT until June 24 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 830 PM MDT.

* At 714 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of

Eads, or 26 miles southwest of Cheyenne Wells, moving east at 25

mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Sheridan Lake and Towner.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.