Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 24 at 7:09PM MDT until June 24 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 709 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of

Eads, or 28 miles southwest of Cheyenne Wells, moving northeast at 25

mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Eads.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.