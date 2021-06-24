Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 24 at 6:52PM MDT until June 24 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 652 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of
Eads, or 32 miles southwest of Cheyenne Wells, moving northeast at 30
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Eads.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
