Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 24 at 6:42PM MDT until June 24 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 642 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 8 miles southeast of The Saunders Elevator to 18 miles

northeast of Two Buttes, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Holly.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.