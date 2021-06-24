Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 24 at 6:38PM MDT until June 24 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 637 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles northeast
of Haswell, or 38 miles northwest of Lamar, moving northeast at 20
mph. Additional severe thunderstorms may move into northern parts of
the warning area after 645 PM MDT.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Eads.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.