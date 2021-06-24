Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 24 at 6:38PM MDT until June 24 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 637 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles northeast

of Haswell, or 38 miles northwest of Lamar, moving northeast at 20

mph. Additional severe thunderstorms may move into northern parts of

the warning area after 645 PM MDT.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Eads.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.