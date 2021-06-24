Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 24 at 6:24PM MDT until June 24 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…

Northeastern Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 730 PM MDT.

* At 624 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 7 miles south of The Saunders Elevator to 14 miles

northeast of Two Buttes, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Holly.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.