Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 24 at 6:23PM MDT until June 24 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 745 PM MDT.

* At 622 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast

of Haswell, or 38 miles northwest of Lamar, moving northeast at 25

mph. Other thunderstorms may move into the warning area and become

severe.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Eads and Haswell.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.