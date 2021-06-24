Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 24 at 4:51PM MDT until June 24 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 451 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast

of Sheridan Lake, or 17 miles southeast of Cheyenne Wells, moving

north at 20 mph.

This is a very dangerous storm.

HAZARD…Softball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Public earlier reported softball size hail in the Sheridan

Lake area.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be severely injured.

Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs,

siding, and vehicles.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northeastern Kiowa County.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.