Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 24 at 4:45PM MDT until June 24 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 444 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of

Sheridan Lake, or 19 miles southeast of Cheyenne Wells, moving north

at 20 mph.

This is a very dangerous storm.

HAZARD…Three inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Public reported softball size hail earlier in the Sheridan

Lake area.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be severely injured.

Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs,

siding, and vehicles.

Locations impacted include…

Sheridan Lake.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.