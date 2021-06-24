Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 24 at 4:18PM MDT until June 24 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 515 PM MDT.

* At 418 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sheridan

Lake, or 26 miles south of Cheyenne Wells, moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Sheridan Lake.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.