Special Weather Statement issued June 22 at 3:51PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

Otero County in southeastern Colorado…

Northeastern Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…

Southeastern Fremont County in central Colorado…

Western Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

Southwestern El Paso County in east central Colorado…

Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…

Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

Southern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

There will be the potential for widely scattered showers to produce

wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph, in isolated locations across the

Advisory area, through the afternoon hours. These winds may be

accompanied by little to no rainfall, and could affect locations

well away from any areas of precipitation. These gusty winds could

blow around unsecured objects. Small tree limbs could be blown down

as a result of these winds. However, these strong winds are expected

to be very isolated.