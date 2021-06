Alerts

At 223 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles south of Texas Creek, or 11 miles east of Hayden Pass Burn

Scar, moving southeast at 20 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Silver Cliff, Westcliffe, Hillside and Rosita.