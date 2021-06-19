Special Weather Statement issued June 19 at 2:20PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 220 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Gulnare to near Cokedale to near Sugarite
Canyon State Park. Movement was east at 10 mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Trinidad, Cokedale, Starkville, Gulnare, Boncarbo, Segundo and Raton
Pass.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
