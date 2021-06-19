Special Weather Statement issued June 19 at 2:20PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 220 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Gulnare to near Cokedale to near Sugarite

Canyon State Park. Movement was east at 10 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Trinidad, Cokedale, Starkville, Gulnare, Boncarbo, Segundo and Raton

Pass.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.