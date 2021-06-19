Special Weather Statement issued June 19 at 2:08PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 206 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Black Forest, or 20 miles north of Colorado Springs, moving east at
15 mph.
Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
this storm.
While unlikely, there is a possibility for a brief landspout to
occur. If such tornadic activity were to occur, it could produce
minor damage. Monitor the latest information from the National
Weather Service in Pueblo.
Locations impacted include…
Peyton.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for
east central Colorado.
