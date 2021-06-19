Special Weather Statement issued June 19 at 1:56PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 156 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Fountain, or 12 miles southeast of Colorado Springs, moving east at

15 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Southeastern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Schriever AFB,

Security-Widefield and Hanover.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for

east central Colorado.