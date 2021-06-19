Special Weather Statement issued June 19 at 1:56PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 156 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Fountain, or 12 miles southeast of Colorado Springs, moving east at
15 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Southeastern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Schriever AFB,
Security-Widefield and Hanover.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for
east central Colorado.
