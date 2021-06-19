Special Weather Statement issued June 19 at 1:47PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 147 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles southeast of Florence, or 14 miles northeast of Junkins Burn

Scar, moving east at 20 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Southwestern Pueblo, Pueblo West, Pueblo Reservoir and Penrose.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for

southeastern Colorado.