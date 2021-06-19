Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 19 at 2:19PM MDT until June 19 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 315 PM MDT.

* At 219 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast

of Black Forest, or 21 miles northeast of Colorado Springs, moving

east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Calhan, Ramah and Peyton.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.