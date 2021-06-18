Special Weather Statement issued June 18 at 4:11PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

Southeastern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…

Northwestern Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

Southeastern Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…

At 410PM MDT, satellite and radar imagery indicated a line of

developing storms from 8 miles northeast of Two Buttes to 9 miles

south of Kim, including the Springfield area.

This activity could develop into thunderstorms through 445PM MDT.

Wind gusts of around 50 mph could accompany this activity.

Also, while highly uncertain, there is a low chance for this

activity to produce a brief landspout tornado. If such tornadic

activity were to develop, it would be capable of producing minor

damage. Please monitor the latest information from the National

Weather Service in Pueblo.