Winter Weather Advisory issued April 19 at 4:00AM MDT until April 20 at 2:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Snowfall rates of 1 to

2 inches per hour during the evening. Total snow accumulations

of 4 to 8 inches.

* WHERE…Teller County.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 2 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.