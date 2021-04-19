Winter Weather Advisory issued April 19 at 4:00AM MDT until April 20 at 2:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2

inches per hour during the evening. Total snow accumulations of

4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…El Paso County.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 2 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A flash freeze is possible with a strong

cold front moving over the region. Expect a drastic shift

between warmer conditons to colder conditions with hazardous

travel expected over northern El Paso County.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.