Winter Weather Advisory issued April 19 at 12:28PM MDT until April 20 at 2:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Snowfall rates of 1 to
2 inches per hour during the evening. Total snow accumulations
of 4 to 8 inches.
* WHERE…Teller County.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 2 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
