Winter Weather Advisory issued April 18 at 8:55PM MDT until April 20 at 2:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Snowfall rates of 1 to
2 inches per hour during the evening. Total snow accumulations
of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Northern El Paso County.
* WHEN…From 3 PM Monday to 2 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A flash freeze is possible with a strong
cold front moving over the region. Expect a drastic shift
between warmer conditons to colder conditions with hazardous
travel expected over northern El Paso County.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.