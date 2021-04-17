Winter Weather Advisory issued April 17 at 3:49AM MDT until April 18 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches for
the lower elevations and 4 to 8 inches for the higher elevations.
* WHERE…La Garita, Sangre de Cristo, and Wet Mountains.
* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.